

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Henkel (HENOY.PK, HENKY.PK) reported that its adjusted operating profit or adjusted EBIT for the first half of 2023 rose by 7.6 percent to 1.254 billion euros, from 1.166 billion euros in the prior-year period. The increase was supported by the development of selling prices, by savings from the creation of the integrated Consumer Brands business unit and by portfolio optimization measures.



Adjusted earnings per preferred share rose to 2.13 euros in the first half of 2023. At constant exchange rates, this is an increase of 14.4 percent compared to the prior-year period.



Group sales for the first half of 2023 were 10.93 billion euros up 0.1 percent from the previous year. Organic group sales growth were 4.9 percent.



The company said it confident for the remainder of the year and significantly raised its full-year guidance for sales and earnings.



Henkel now expects organic sales growth of 2.5 to 4.5 percent in fiscal 2023 compared to the prior outlook of 1.0 to 3.0 percent growth.



For the development of adjusted earnings per preferred share at constant exchange rates, Henkel now expects an increase in the range of +5 to +20 percent compared to the prior estimation of -10 to +10 percent.



