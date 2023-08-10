The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 10.08.2023
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 10.08.2023
Aktien
1 CA8795123097 Telesat Corp.
2 CA92561G1028 Vice Health And Wellness Inc.
3 SGXZ17669631 CytoMed Therapeutics Pte. Ltd.
4 AU0000081341 Ionic Rare Earths Ltd.
5 CA7507631041 Railtown AI Technologies Inc.
6 US92763M1053 Viper Energy Partners L.P.
7 US7311051020 Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC C1 ADR
8 US85512G1067 Star Holdings
9 CA83013Q6085 Siyata Mobile Inc.
Anleihen/ETF
1 USU09513JR12 BMW US Capital LLC
2 USF1067PAE63 BNP Paribas S.A.
3 USU09513JP55 BMW US Capital LLC
4 USU09513JQ39 BMW US Capital LLC
5 CA135087Q806 Canada, Government of...
6 US14913UAD28 Caterpillar Financial Services Corp.
7 DE000DD5A4E1 DZ BANK AG
8 USU09513JN08 BMW US Capital LLC
9 US14913UAB61 Caterpillar Financial Services Corp.
10 US637417AS53 NNN REIT Inc.
11 DE000NLB4TW3 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-
12 US38145GAN07 The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
13 US38145GAM24 The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
14 US969457CK40 The Williams Companies Inc.
15 US927804GN82 Virginia Electric & Power Co.
16 US927804GM00 Virginia Electric & Power Co.
17 DE000HLB5RC4 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
18 DE000SHFM907 Schleswig-Holstein, Land
19 USU8574GAA86 Station Place Securitization Trust
20 IE0000VITHT2 iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term $ Corp UCITS ETF - USD Dist
21 IE000BWITBP9 iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term $ Corp UCITS ETF - USD Acc
22 IE000SIZJ2B2 iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term $ Corp UCITS ETF - EUR Dist
23 IE0000VITHT2 iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term $ Corp UCITS ETF - USD Dist
24 IE0000UJ3480 iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term $ Corp UCITS ETF - USD Acc
25 IE000264WWY0 iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term $ Corp UCITS ETF - EUR Dist
