

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Beazley plc (BEZ.L) an insurance company, said on Thursday that its Chief Financial Officer Sally Lake will be leaving the company in 2024.



The board intends to initiate a search for an external successor which will be completed during her 12 months notice period.



Lake will be there to present the half year results and capital strategy on September 7, the company said in a statement.



Commenting on the resignation, Sally Lake said, 'As I approach five years as CFO and after 18 years at Beazley, I believe now is the right time for the Board to begin an open, formal search for my successor.'



Currently, shares of Beazley closed at 532.00 pence up 0.38% on the London Stock Exchange.



