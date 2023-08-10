

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Persimmon Plc. (PSN.L) reported that its profit before tax for the six months ended 30 June 2023 dropped to 151.0 million pounds from 439.7 million pounds in the prior year.



Profit attributable to equity holders of the parent was 109.7 million pounds or 34.1 pence per share down from 339.8 million pounds or 105.9 pence per share in the previous year.



Total revenue for the period declined to 1.19 billion pounds from the prior year's 1.69 billion pounds, with new housing revenue decreasing to 1.09 billion pounds from 1.63 billion pounds last year.



Persimmon said it is on track for the full year to deliver results in line with expectations.



For the full year the company expects to deliver at least 9,000 completions, the top end of its previously indicated range.



For 2023, the company has declared an interim dividend of 20 pence per share, which will be payable on 3 November, to shareholders on the register on 13 October.



