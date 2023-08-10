

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were rising on Thursday amid hopes that U.S. consumer price inflation data due out later in the day will support the end of the Federal Reserve's monetary tightening cycle.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 87 points, or 1.2 percent, at 7,408 after climbing 0.7 percent in the previous session.



China-related luxury makers were rising after China announced it would allow group tours to 12 more locations across Asia.



This is the first time in six years that China is allowing group tours to South Korea, having banned such tours in 2017 in response to the deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Défense system in South Korea.



LVMH and Hermes both jumped over 2 percent.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken