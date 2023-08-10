

BAD NEUSTADT AN DER SAALE (dpa-AFX) - Rhoen-Klinikum AG (RKKPF.PK) reported first-half net income to shareholders of 12 million euros, compared to 11.5 million euros, last year. Earnings per share was 0.18 euros compared to 0.17 euros. EBITDA was 45.2 million euros compared to 52.8 million euros, previous year.



First half revenues increased 2.4 percent to 728.2 million euros. A total of 446,022 patients were treated on an inpatient and outpatient basis in the hospitals and medical care centres of RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG, 4.4% more from last year.



For fiscal 2023, the company continues to expect revenues of 1.5 billion euros within a range of plus/minus 5 percent. EBITDA is projected a level of between 103 million euros and 109 million euros.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken