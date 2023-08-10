

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year



The company's bottom line came in at RMB34.24 billion, or RMB13.30 per share. This compares with RMB22.66 billion, or RMB8.51 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd reported adjusted earnings of RMB44.74 billion or RMB17.37 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.9% to RMB234.16 billion from RMB205.56 billion last year.



Alibaba Group Holding Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



