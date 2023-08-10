

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) reported that its fourth quarter net income increased to $92.2 million or $2.35 per share from $79.1 million or $2.02 per share, last year. On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $2.17, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Fourth quarter net sales increased 9.1% to $1.2 billion. Excluding items, sales increased 8.6% on an organic basis. Analysts on average had estimated $1.12 billion in revenue.



For fiscal 2024, the company expects EPS in the range of $8.80 to $9.55 based on sales growth of 0% to 4%.



Also, the company increased its intermediate financial objectives, and now targets sales of over $5.5 billion and EBITDA margins of over 13%. The company expects to achieve these targets within the next five years or sooner.



