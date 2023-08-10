

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ralph Lauren Corp. (RL) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $132.1 million, or $1.96 per share. This compares with $123.4 million, or $1.73 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Ralph Lauren Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $158.0 million or $2.34 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.7% to $1.50 billion from $1.49 billion last year.



Ralph Lauren Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $132.1 Mln. vs. $123.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.96 vs. $1.73 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.13 -Revenue (Q1): $1.50 Bln vs. $1.49 Bln last year.



