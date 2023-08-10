Track Group Reports 3rd Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Track Group, Inc. (OTCQB: TRCK), a global leader in offender tracking and monitoring services, today announced financial results for its fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2023 ("Q3 FY23"). In Q3 FY23, the Company posted (i) total revenue of $8.7 Million ("M"), a decrease of approximately 3% over total revenue of $9.0M for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 ("Q3 FY22"); (ii) Q3 FY23 operating loss of ($0.3M) compared to Q3 FY22 operating loss of ($0.5M); and (iii) net loss attributable to common shareholders of ($0.7M) in Q3 FY23 compared to a net loss attributable to common shareholders of ($3.6M) in Q3 FY22.



"While a relatively steady period of performance, the quarter ending June 30, 2023 saw improvements in revenue, adjusted EBITDA, operating loss and net loss attributable to common shareholders compared to Q2 of FY23. Among the 10 contracts awarded to Track Group this fiscal year, in Q3 we began mobilization planning for a newly awarded statewide pretrial contract estimated at $1.6M in annual revenue with a $15M budget over a 5-year term. Track Group continues to be seen as a leader in high-risk offender and defendant monitoring and supporting services. As this new program and others like it begin to roll out, we anticipate that the Company will continue to grow both revenue and operating income for the remainder of FY23." said Derek Cassell, Track Group's CEO.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Total Q3 FY23 revenue of $8.7M was down 3% compared to Q3 FY22 revenue of $9.0M. Revenue for the nine months ended June 30, 2023 ("9M FY23") of $25.9M was also down approximately 8% compared to revenue of $28.1M for the nine months ended June 30, 2022 ("9M FY22"). The drop in revenue was driven principally by fluctuations in court proceedings where active devices are assigned to customers in Illinois and California, partially offset by an increase in monitoring revenues for customers in Indiana and Louisiana.

Gross profit of $3.7M in Q3 FY23 was down approximately 8% compared to Q3 FY22 gross profit of $4.0M. Gross profit for the 9M FY23 was $11.6M compared to gross profit of $13.3M for 9M FY22, due to a decline in revenue of approximately $2.2M, partially offset by a decrease in communication services and monitoring center costs.

An operating loss in Q3 FY23 of ($0.3M) improved nominally compared to an operating loss of ($0.5M) in Q3 FY22. An operating loss for the 9M FY23 of ($1.3M) compared to operating income of $0.1M in 9M FY22. The decline of approximately $1.3M in operating income for 9M FY23 is attributable to the decline in gross profit offset by a decrease of approximately 3% in operating expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA for Q3 FY23 was $1.1M, compared to $1.3M for Q3 FY22. Adjusted EBITDA for 9M FY23 was $2.8M compared to the Adjusted EBITDA for 9M FY22 of $5.3M, a decrease of $2.4M due to the drop in revenue, gross profit offset by a decrease in certain operating expenses. Adjusted EBITDA for 9M FY23 as a percentage of revenue declined to 10.9%, compared to 18.8% for 9M FY22 for the same reasons.

Cash balance was $3.8M on June 30, 2023, compared to $5.3M on September 30, 2022. The decrease in cash was due to an increase in net cash provided by operating activities of approximately $3M offset by purchases of monitoring equipment and the repayment of debts.

Net loss attributable to common shareholders in Q3 FY23 was ($0.7M) compared to net loss attributable to shareholders of ($3.6M) in Q3 FY22. Net loss attributable to common shareholders for the 9M FY23 was ($2.1M), compared to net loss of ($3.5M) for the 9M FY22. This decrease in net loss is primarily due to positive currency exchange rate movements and a litigation settlement of $1.6M recorded in the third quarter of 2022, partially offset by lower operating income and a vendor forgiving $0.6M of accrued expenses in 2022.

Business Outlook

Now that the 3G swap out in the U.S. is complete, Track Group remains confident that our continued focus on account retention and growth in both existing and net new customers will generate results in the second half of calendar 2023. As a result, the Company's revised outlook for FY23 is as follows:

Actual Revised Outlook FY 2021 FY 2022 FY 2023 Revenue: $ 39.7M $ 37.0M $ 34-36M Adjusted EBITDA Margin: 25.9 % 18.0 % 12-14 %

About Track Group, Inc.

Track Group designs, manufactures, and markets location tracking devices; as well as develops and sells a variety of related software, services, and accessories, networking solutions, and monitoring applications. The Company's products and services are designed to empower professionals in security, law enforcement, corrections, and rehabilitation organizations worldwide with single-sourced offender management solutions that integrate reliable intervention technologies to support re-socialization and monitoring initiatives.

The Company currently trades under the ticker symbol "TRCK" on the OTCQB exchange. For more information, visit www.trackgrp.com.

Peter Poli

Chief Financial Officer

peter.poli@trackgrp.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "if", "should" and "will" and similar expressions as they relate to Track Group, Inc., and subsidiaries ("Track Group") are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and reflect Track Group's current beliefs and expectations with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties and subject to change at any time. Track Group may from time-to-time update these publicly announced projections, but it is not obligated to do so. Any projections of future results of operations should not be construed in any manner as a guarantee that such results will in fact occur. These projections are subject to change and could differ materially from final reported results. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, see "Risk Factors" in Track Group's annual report on Form 10-K, its quarterly report on Form 10-Q, and its other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. New risks emerge from time to time. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release includes financial measures defined as "non-GAAP financial measures" by the Securities and Exchange Commission including non-GAAP EBITDA. These measures may be different from non- GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The presentation of this financial information, which is not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles, is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures are based on the financial figures for the respective period.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA excludes items included but not limited to interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, impairment charges, gains and losses, currency effects, one-time charges or benefits that are not indicative of operations, charges to consolidate, integrate or consider recently acquired businesses, costs of closing facilities, stock based or other non-cash compensation or other stated cash and non-cash charges (the "Adjustments").

The Company believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information to both management and investors when factoring in the Adjustments. Specific disclosure regarding the Company's financial results, including management's analysis of results from operations and financial condition, are contained in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022, and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors are encouraged to carefully read and consider such disclosure and analysis contained in the Company's Form 10-K and other reports, including the risk factors contained in such Form 10-K.

TRACK GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited) June 30, September 30, 2023 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash $ 3,814,518 $ 5,311,104 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $121,221 and $102,570, respectively 4,343,221 6,236,555 Prepaid expense and deposits 690,102 769,006 Inventory, net of reserves of $3,772 and $0, respectively 1,276,388 1,053,245 Other current assets - 284,426 Total current assets 10,124,229 13,654,336 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $1,916,715 and $1,829,588, respectively 130,141 170,329 Monitoring equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $6,214,911 and $5,950,639, respectively 5,473,207 3,624,101 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $16,852,155 and $14,804,269, respectively 14,681,500 15,661,417 Goodwill 7,970,956 8,061,002 Other assets 2,849,055 3,509,655 Total assets $ 41,229,088 $ 44,680,840 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,724,957 $ 2,858,915 Accrued liabilities 2,169,972 3,042,443 Current portion of long-term debt 462,577 456,681 Total current liabilities 5,357,506 6,358,039 Long-term debt, net of current portion 42,798,575 42,979,243 Long-term liabilities 291,477 398,285 Total liabilities 48,447,558 49,735,567 Stockholders' equity (deficit): Common stock, $0.0001 par value: 30,000,000 shares authorized; 11,863,758 and 11,863,758 shares outstanding, respectively 1,186 1,186 Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value: 20,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares outstanding - - Series A Convertible Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value: 1,200,000 shares authorized; 0 shares outstanding - - Paid in capital 302,576,531 302,437,593 Accumulated deficit (308,364,947 ) (306,218,889 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,431,240 ) (1,274,617 ) Total equity (deficit) (7,218,470 ) (5,054,727 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit) $ 41,229,088 $ 44,680,840





TRACK GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS) (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue: Monitoring and other related services $ 8,539,023 $ 8,836,622 $ 25,007,832 $ 27,148,837 Product sales and other 158,555 137,460 853,485 905,020 Total revenue 8,697,578 8,974,082 25,861,315 28,053,857 Cost of revenue: Monitoring, products and other related services 4,211,807 4,200,635 11,835,327 12,284,432 Depreciation and amortization included in cost of revenue 821,915 809,234 2,438,649 2,465,998 Total cost of revenue 5,033,722 5,009,869 14,273,976 14,750,430 Gross profit 3,663,856 3,964,213 11,587,339 13,303,427 Operating expense: General & administrative 2,228,545 2,734,162 7,852,864 8,003,178 Selling & marketing 717,246 778,656 2,215,588 2,197,237 Research & development 750,124 583,492 2,046,701 1,799,821 Depreciation & amortization 247,083 400,062 742,366 1,231,634 Total operating expense 3,942,998 4,496,372 12,857,519 13,231,870 Operating income (loss) (279,142 ) (532,159 ) (1,270,180 ) 71,557 Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (430,824 ) (450,582 ) (1,251,349 ) (1,390,318 ) Currency exchange rate gain 418,011 (750,124 ) 972,953 (460,033 ) Other income, net - (1,593,099 ) - (959,628 ) Total other income (expense) (12,813 ) (2,793,805 ) (278,396 ) (2,809,979 ) Income (loss) before income tax (291,955 ) (3,325,964 ) (1,548,576 ) (2,738,422 ) Income tax expense 405,229 279,095 597,482 719,718 Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders (697,184 ) (3,605,059 ) (2,146,058 ) (3,458,140 ) Foreign currency translation adjustments (402,454 ) (527,431 ) (156,622 ) (530,204 ) Comprehensive income (loss) $ (1,099,638 ) $ (4,132,490 ) $ (2,302,680 ) $ (3,988,344 ) Net income (loss) per share - basic: Net income (loss) per share $ (0.06 ) $ (0.31 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.30 ) Weighted average shares outstanding 11,863,758 11,566,869 11,863,758 11,546,673 Net income (loss) per share - diluted: Net income (loss) per share $ (0.06 ) $ (0.31 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.30 ) Weighted average shares outstanding 11,863,758 11,566,869 11,863,758 11,546,673





TRACK GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA JUNE 30 (UNAUDITED)

(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ (697 ) $ (3,605 ) $ (2,146 ) $ (3,458 ) Interest expense, net 431 450 1,251 1,390 Depreciation and amortization 1,069 1,210 3,181 3,698 Income tax expense (1) 405 279 598 720 Board compensation and stock-based compensation 76 169 314 319 Currency exchange rate gain (418 ) 750 (973 ) 460 Settlement of litigation - 1,600 - 1,600 Gain on forgiveness of accrued vendor expense - - - (633 ) Other charges, net (2) 229 478 598 1,170 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,095 $ 1,331 $ 2,823 $ 5,266 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, percent of revenue 12.6 % 14.8 % 10.9 % 18.8 % Non-GAAP earnings per share - Basic Weighted average common shares outstanding 11,863,758 11,566,869 11,863,758 11,546,673 Non-GAAP earnings per share $ 0.09 $ 0.12 $ 0.24 $ 0.46 Non-GAAP earnings per share - Diluted Weighted average common shares outstanding 11,863,758 11,566,869 11,863,758 11,546,673 Non-GAAP earnings per share $ 0.09 $ 0.12 $ 0.24 $ 0.46