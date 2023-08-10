Anzeige
Donnerstag, 10.08.2023
WKN: A3CMNS | ISIN: DK0061539921
ACCESSWIRE
10.08.2023 | 16:02
Iberdrola and Vestas Join Forces in the Energy Transition

Originally published by Forbes

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2023 / A future world in which nine billion people live well, within planetary boundaries, requires a set of systemic changes in production, distribution, and consumption. Only then can the current system move from fossil fuels into an electricity model based on renewable energies.

"Such a systemic change does not happen without serious investments and long-term partnerships," said Ramón Zumárraga, Director of Purchasing Services, Iberdrola, the third largest electricity company in the world by market capitalization, and the world leader in renewable energy.

During an interview at SAP Sapphire Barcelona, Zumárraga explained how Iberdrola's sustainable business model for renewable energy maximizes the use of technology in business areas that add value, either by improving processes and the productivity of its assets, or by achieving greater efficiency in its activities.

The company's inventive approach is boundless. Among Zumárraga's favorites are agro-solar initiatives that use land for solar power generation and agricultural purposes. "Whether using solar parks for beehives or cattle grazing, we try not to occupy the land for a single purpose," he said.

Continue reading here

SAP, Thursday, August 10, 2023, Press release picture

Wind Farm Parque de Wikinger IBERDROLA

