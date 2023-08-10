SIGA TECHNOLOGIES

SIGA has reported Q223 results, which came in largely as expected, and management has provided key operational highlights. Activity in the second half of the year has started to firm up with upcoming TPOXX deliveries (for H223) and better-than-expected international orders (offsetting IV orders that will likely be received in FY24). We maintain our FY23 product revenue estimate of $155m and note H223 management sales guidance of $143-158m. We await further clarity on PEP immunogenicity trials, which we believe are the next material catalyst. As we incorporate the reported quarterly results and slight shift in revenue mix for the balance of the year, our valuation adjusts to $1.24bn or $17.46 per share (vs $1.25bn or $17.53 per share previously).

