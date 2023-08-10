

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for News Corporation (NWSA):



Earnings: -$8 million in Q4 vs. $110 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.01 in Q4 vs. $0.19 in the same period last year. Excluding items, News Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $78 million or $0.14 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.08 per share Revenue: $2.43 billion in Q4 vs. $2.67 billion in the same period last year.



