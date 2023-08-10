

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sensio has recalled about 860,00 electric and stovetop pressure cookers due to the risk of getting burned.



According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the pressure cooker's lid can unlock and be removed during use, causing the hot contents to unexpectedly splash out, posing a burn hazard to consumers.



The recall involves Bella, Bella Pro Series, Crux, and Cooks electric pressure cookers, and Bella stovetop pressure cookers. The stainless-steel electric pressure cookers are six-, eight-, and 10-quart capacity. The stovetop pressure cookers are five-, eight-, and 12-quart capacity. Further details can be found on CPSC website.



The company said Sensio has received 63 reports of incidents, including 61 burn injuries, some of which involved second and third degree burns to the face, torso, arms, and hands.



The company has asked consumers to immediately stop using the recalled pressure cookers and contact Sensio for a refund.



JCPenney, Kohl's, Lowe's, Macy's and Target stores nationwide, and online at Amazon.com and other websites from September 2015 through September 2020 for between $30 and $70 for the electric pressure cookers and for between $8 and $18 for the stovetop pressure cookers.



