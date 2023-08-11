

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled C$501 million, or C$0.75 per share. This compares with C$601 million, or C$0.89 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Power Integrations Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$847 million or C$1.27 per share for the period.



Power Integrations Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): C$501 Mln. vs. C$601 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): C$0.75 vs. C$0.89 last year.



