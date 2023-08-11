

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Unilever United States Inc., affiliated to consumer goods major Unilever, is recalling select Knorr Sopa Soup Mix products citing undeclared egg, a known allergen.



The recall involves Knorr Estrellitas con Tomate Tomato Based Star Pasta Soup Mix with GTIN/UPC 048001716193; Knorr Fideos con Tomate Tomato Based Pasta Soup Mix with GTIN/UPC 048001716162; and Knorr Letras con Tomate Tomato Based Alphabet Pasta Soup Mix with GTIN/UPC 048001716186.



All the affected products come in 3.5 oz packs with dates prior to and including July 6, 2024.



The recalled products were distributed across the nation. No other Unilever or Knorr products are affected by this recall.



According to the company, the affected products may contain egg, which is not listed as an ingredient on the label. Persons who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg may get a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.



However, the company has not received any reports of consumer complaints or allergic reactions related to the recalled product to date.



Consumers are urged not to consume the product, and to visit www.KnorrSopaRecall.com to receive a refund.



In recent recalls, California-based Day-Lee Foods Inc. earlier this week recalled about 10,511 pounds of frozen ready-to-eat (RTE) chicken potsticker products due to undeclared allergens of milk and eggs.



