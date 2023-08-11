

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German airport operator Fraport Group (FRA.DE, 0O1R.L, FPRUF.PK) reported Friday significant growth in passenger traffic at Frankfurt Airport or FRA in the month of July.



For the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic, FRA welcomed more than 6 million monthly passengers in July, a growth of 19.7 percent from the same period last year.



Meanwhile, July traffic is still 13.1 percent below the pre-crisis level of 2019.



Cargo traffic also increased slightly during July. FRA's cargo throughput, comprising airfreight and airmail, was 164,503 metric tons, up 2.3 percent. Aircraft movements were up 16.1 percent year-on-year to 40,626 takeoffs and landings.



Accumulated maximum takeoff weights or MTOWs grew 13.5 percent year-on-year to around 2.5 million metric tons.



Across the airports actively managed by Fraport, total passenger numbers improved 11.9 percent from last year to 21.8 million travelers in July 2023.



In July, Fraport's international network of airports also recorded traffic growth. Ljubljana Airport in Slovenia registered 149,631 passengers, up 20 percent, while the growth was 3.1 percent in the combined traffic at the two Brazilian airports of Fortaleza and Porto Alegre of over 1.2 million passengers.



Peru's Lima Airport served some 1.9 million passengers in July, up 13 percent, and passenger numbers at Fraport's 14 Greek regional airports grew by 8.1 percent to a total of 6.2 million.



Traffic at Antalya Airport on the Turkish Riviera advanced to 5.5 million passengers, up 10.2 percent.



