American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) is reporting its results of operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. For the three months ended June 30, 2023, we reported net income attributable to common shares of $0.1 million or $0.01 per diluted share, compared to net income attributable to common shares of $16.3 million or $1.01 per diluted share for the same period in 2022.

Financial Highlights

Total occupancy was 81% at June 30, 2023, which includes 93% at our multifamily properties and 59% at our commercial properties.

On January 31, 2023, we paid off our $67.5 million Series C bonds from cash received from the sale of the VAA Sale Portfolio.

On May 4, 2023, we paid off the remaining $42.9 million balances of our Series A and Series B Bonds. In connection with the repayment of the bonds, our wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern Properties Capital Ltd. withdrew from the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange ("TASE").

Financial Results

Rental revenues increased $4.1 million from $7.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 to $11.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The increase in rental revenue is primarily due to a $4.7 million increase at our multifamily properties offset in part by a decrease of $0.6 million from the commercial properties. The increase in revenue from the multifamily properties is primarily due to the acquisition of the VAA Holdback Portfolio in 2022.

Net operating loss increased $0.8 million from $3.0 million for three months ended June 30, 2022 to $3.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The increase in net operating loss is primarily due to an increase in legal costs offset in part by an increase in operating profit from the multifamily portfolio.

Net income attributable to common shares decreased $16.2 million from $16.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 to $0.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The decrease in net income is primarily attributed to the $14.1 million decrease in gain on foreign currency transactions, which is attributed to our repayment of our bonds payable and exit from the TASE in 2023.

About American Realty Investors, Inc.

American Realty Investors, Inc., a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate. The Company also holds mortgage receivables. The Company's primary asset and source of its operating results is its investment in Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI). For more information, visit the Company's website at www.americanrealtyinvest.com.

AMERICAN REALTY INVESTORS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues: Rental revenues $ 11,389 $ 7,259 $ 22,398 $ 14,740 Other income 850 870 1,529 1,176 Total revenue 12,239 8,129 23,927 15,916 Expenses: Property operating expenses 7,031 3,812 13,137 7,840 Depreciation and amortization 3,200 2,298 6,302 4,647 General and administrative 3,684 2,194 6,845 4,914 Advisory fee to related party 2,183 2,858 4,588 6,043 Total operating expenses 16,098 11,162 30,872 23,444 Net operating loss (3,859 ) (3,033 ) (6,945 ) (7,528 ) Interest income 7,898 7,625 16,193 12,902 Interest expense (2,480 ) (4,595 ) (5,620 ) (9,257 ) Gain on foreign currency transactions 22 14,132 993 17,904 Loss on extinguishment of debt (1,710 ) - (1,710 ) (1,639 ) Equity in income from unconsolidated joint venture 293 2,048 2,712 7,242 Gain on sale or write-down of assets, net 188 3,893 188 15,041 Income tax provision (49 ) (40 ) (1,289 ) (68 ) Net income 303 20,030 4,522 34,597 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (178 ) (3,718 ) (1,419 ) (6,971 ) Net income attributable to the common shares $ 125 $ 16,312 $ 3,103 $ 27,626 Earnings per share Basic and diluted $ 0.01 $ 1.01 $ 0.19 $ 1.71 Weighted average common shares used in computing earnings per share Basic and diluted 16,512,043 16,152,043 16,152,043 16,152,043

