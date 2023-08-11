BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China Automotive Systems Inc (CAAS) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year
The company's bottom line totaled $10.47 million, or $0.35 per share. This compares with $9.43 million, or $0.31 per share, in last year's second quarter.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.1% to $137.41 million from $127.16 million last year.
-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $560 Mln
