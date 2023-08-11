

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China Automotive Systems Inc (CAAS) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $10.47 million, or $0.35 per share. This compares with $9.43 million, or $0.31 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.1% to $137.41 million from $127.16 million last year.



China Automotive Systems Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $10.47 Mln. vs. $9.43 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.35 vs. $0.31 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $137.41 Mln vs. $127.16 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $560 Mln



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken