

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 06.40 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Semler Scientific, Inc. (SMLR) is up over 39% at $32.64. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ETON) is up over 28% at $3.33. Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) is up over 21% at $7.11. MicroAlgo Inc. (MLGO) is up over 18% at $2.73. Innodata Inc. (INOD) is up over 16% at $12.52. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) is up over 16% at $2.68. LiveWire Group, Inc. (LVWR) is up over 8% at $13.00. IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is up over 6% at $15.16.



In the Red



Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (MAXN) is down over 25% at $16.50. Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (SNMP) is down over 14% at $4.98. TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (TLSI) is down over 12% at $9.87. LQR House Inc. Common Stock (LQR) is down over 10% at $3.49. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (AVAL) is down over 8% at $2.42. Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) is down over 7% at $3.59. Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) is down over 6% at $4.48. Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) is down over 5% at $2.01.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com.



