

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Partly reflecting an increase in prices for services, the Labor Department released a report on Friday showing U.S. producer prices climbed by slightly more than expected in the month of July.



The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand rose by 0.3 percent in July following a revised unchanged reading in June.



Economists had expected producer prices to inch up by 0.2 percent compared to the 0.1 percent uptick originally reported for the previous month.



The report also showed the annual rate of producer price growth reaccelerated to 0.8 percent in July after slowing to just 0.2 percent in June. The rate of growth was expected to accelerate to 0.7 percent.



