Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2023) - Free Battery Metal Limited (CSE: FREE) (formerly, Titus Energy Corp.) (the "Company"), announces that the Company has accepted the voluntary resignation of Mr. Bennett Kurtz as the Company's Chief Executive Officer. The Company thanks Mr. Kurtz for all his work on the Company's behalf. Effective immediately, the Company appoints Ms. Pam Sangster as the new Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

Ms. Sangster has over 35 years' experience in the mineral resource sector. Much of her career to date has been as a geoscientist with the Ontario Geological Survey Resident Geologist Program, first as District Geologist in the Timmins District and subsequently as Regional Resident Geologist for Southern Ontario. As a Resident Geologist and a Professional Geoscientist, part of Ms. Sangster's job was to provide expert geological consultation and advisory services to a diverse client group and to monitor, document and stimulate mineral exploration activities. Before joining the Ontario Public Service, Ms. Sangster worked for industry on various mineral exploration and development projects across Canada. Areas of expertise include industrial and critical minerals as well as mineral potential assessment.

About Free Battery Metal Limited

Free Battery Metal Limited is a publicly traded company exploring for Lithium. The Company is committed to responsible mining practices and is actively exploring the Mound Lake Property in northwestern Ontario. The property comprises 243 single-cell unpatented mining claims, totaling approximately 4,860 hectares. The Company sees lithium as a critical commodity in supporting the global move towards green technologies and the shift towards electric vehicles.

For more information, please contact:

Pam Sangster, Chief Executive Officer

Email: sangsterpam52@gmail.com

Phone: 519-495-5823

