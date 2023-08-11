

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's retail sales continued to expand sharply in June, though at a slower pace, data from Turkstat showed on Friday.



Retail sales advanced 28.5 percent yearly in June, after a 30.2 percent surge in the previous month. Sales have been rising since June 2020.



Sales of non-food items, except automotive fuel, jumped 32.0 percent annually in June, and those of food, drinks, and tobacco gained 26.6 percent. Sales of automotive fuel grew by 26.6 percent.



Data showed that sales of computers, books, and telecommunications equipment alone grew 52.3 percent compared to last year.



On a monthly basis, retail sales rose 4.2 percent in June, after 5.3 percent growth in the preceding month.



