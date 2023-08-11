

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fed policymakers are set to maintain a hawkish tone as they closely watch the developments in services prices and the central bank is likely to keep rates on hold through year-end, Oxford Economics US Economist Matthew Martin said on Friday following the release of the producer price data for July.



Data:



July PPI +0.3% M/M vs. rev. 0.0% In June, Consensus +0.2%



July PPI +0.8% Y/Y Vs. +0.2% In June, Consensus +0.7%



July Core PPI +0.2% M/M Vs. +0.1% In June



July Core PPI +2.7% Y/Y, Same As In June



Services PPI +0.5% M/M, largest increase since August 2022



'The underlying trends show that PPI inflation is reverting to its pre-pandemic run rate, though progress is likely to be slower in H2 than H1,' Martin said.



'While these data will comfort Fed officials, policymakers will likely maintain a hawkish tone and keep a close eye on whether last month's jump in services prices persists in the months ahead.'



'We expect the Fed to keep rates on hold through year-end, though we think they won't hesitate to hike again if the data warrant,' the economist added.



Key Takeaways:



- Annual rate of headline PPI inflation perked up for first time since June 2022



- Recent jump in energy prices presents upside risks for expectation of cooler inflation in H2



- Worrying reacceleration in food prices after months of moderation



- 6-month annualized headline and core inflation momentum both slowed



- Report offers supporting evidence for both doves and hawks



- Headline PPI continues to benefit from cooling of final demand goods prices



- Unchanged Core PPI inflation signals widespread moderation in goods prices as consumer demand for goods wanes



- Rise in transportation and warehousing first since June 2022



