Ambari Brands Inc.: Ambari Announces Plan to Implement Augmented Reality Virtual Try-On Feature Into its Beauty Application, Scarlett

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2023 / Ambari Brands Inc. ("Ambari" or the "Company") (CSE:AMB)(OTCQB:AMBBF)(FRA:A3DP2A) is pleased to announce that, in addition to integrating artificial intelligence within its beauty application, Scarlett ("Scarlett"), Ambari aims to implement augmented reality ("AR") into Scarlett through a virtual try-on feature.

According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, the global augmented reality market is projected to reach USD 1109.71 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 50.7% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030. This substantial growth underscores the immense potential and opportunities available in the AR market.

If successfully developed, the new feature will allow users to virtually try on a wide range of beauty products, including makeup, skincare, and hair accessories, either within Scarlett or by using their mobile device. Scarlett will also enable users to explore catalogs of products and access detailed product information. By leveraging the power of AR, users will be able to visualize how different products will look on them in real-time, eliminating the need for physical try-ons and providing a convenient and immersive shopping experience from the comfort of consumer's own homes.

"We are very excited to develop the AR feature in Scarlett" states Nisha Grewal, CEO of Ambari. "This integration will bring a new level of convenience and engagement to our users, enabling them to explore and experiment with different beauty looks in an immersive and interactive manner. Our goal is to enhance the beauty shopping experience and empower users with personalized and informed choices."

Through its development of Scarlett, Ambari is striving to push the boundaries of technological innovation, focusing on creating intuitive and user-friendly solutions that enhance people's lives.

About Ambari Brands Inc.

Ambari Brands Inc. is a leading beauty and technology company focused on developing innovative artificial intelligence and augmented reality solutions. With a mission to enhance user experiences through advanced technologies. Ambari's beauty products are currently carried in the world's largest retailers. To learn more about Ambari, visit www.ambaribeauty.com and www.ambari.ai.

