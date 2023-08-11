

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Polaris has recalled over 40,000 vehicles in two separate recalls.



In the first recall, the company has recalled about 27,300 model year 2021 RZR XP Turbo and RZR Turbo S recreational off-road vehicles because the vehicle's clutch can fracture, causing fragments to be ejected from the vehicle, posing fire and injury hazards.



The company said it received 206 reports of clutch failures, including reports of six fires, two injuries, and one vehicle tip-over.



The products were sold by Polaris dealers nationwide from December 2019 through September 2022 for between $21,000 and $32,000.



The company has asked its customers to immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact Polaris or an authorized Polaris dealer to schedule a free repair.



In a separate recall, Polaris has recalled Polaris off-road vehicles, Bobcat and Gravely utility vehicles, fuel pump kits and fuel tank assemblies.



According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the fuel leak can occur at the fuel pump outlet connector on the fuel tank near a hot surface, posing a fire hazard.



Polaris has received three reports of fuel leaks. No fires or injuries have been reported. The full list of recalled vehicles can be found at CPSC website.



The recalled products were sold at Polaris, Gravely, and Bobcat dealers nationwide from March 2021 through December 2022 for about $13,300 to $37,700. Fuel Pump Kits and Fuel Tank Assemblies were sold online at www.polaris.com/en-us/shop/, https://shop.bobcat.com/, and through authorized dealers for about $370 to $1,060.



