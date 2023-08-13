

PHOENIX (dpa-AFX) - Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) said it is investigating a cybersecurity incident affecting its information systems. There has been limited impact on production. The company warned that a prolonged disruption could impact future operations.



According to the company, transitional solutions are being planned and implemented to secure information systems as quickly as possible.



The company noted that it is assessing the impact and proactive measures are being taken to address the situation. The company is working closely with third-party experts and law enforcement.



