Mayr-Melnhof: Cartonboard and packaging group Mayr-Melnhof reportes half-year results for 2023. The Group's consolidated sales of EUR 2,181.4 million were slightly below the previous year's figure (1st half of 2022: EUR 2,218.5 million). A primarily volume-related decline in the division MM Board & Paper was offset by an acquisition- and price-related increase in the division MM Packaging. Operating profit decreased by EUR 181.0 million from EUR 285.0 million to EUR 104.0 million. This decline primarily results from extensive market- and capex-related downtime at MM Board & Paper. The Group's operating margin was therefore at 4.8 % (1st half of 2022: 12.8 %). Peter Oswald, MM CEO, comments: "The development of the MM Group in the 1st half-year reflects the continuing ...

