

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Industrial services provider Bilfinger SE (BFLBY.PK) Monday said its net profit in the first half significantly increased to 36 million euros or 0.97 euros per share from 13 million euros or 0.31 per share in the comparable period last year driven by growth in revenue on increased demand.



Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization or EBITDA rose to 113 million euros from 89 million euros a year ago.



Revenue for the period grew 7% to 2.173 billion euros from 2.039 billion euros in the previous year.



Orders received in the first half increased organically by 14% to 2.47 billion euros.



Looking forward to the full year, Bilfinger has reaffirmed its outlook. It still expects full-year revenue in the range of 4.3 billion euros- 4.6 billion euros.



