The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 14.08.2023Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 14.08.2023Aktien1 IT0005554784 iVision Tech S.p.A.2 ID1000095706 PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk3 ES0105724001 Riba Mundo Tecnologia S.A.4 AU000000ABP9 Abacus Property Group UTS5 US44267T1025 Howard Hughes Holdings Inc.6 CA60800C2085 Mogo Inc.7 US62526P3073 Mullen Automotive Inc.8 CA8280611010 Silver North Resources Ltd.Anleihen/ETF/ETN1 US45687VAB27 Ingersoll-Rand Inc.2 US45687VAA44 Ingersoll-Rand Inc.3 XS2668512515 Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB4 DE000DD5A4D3 DZ BANK AG5 US58013MFW91 McDonald's Corp.6 FR001400I7U8 BNP Paribas S.A.7 US15089QAX25 Celanese US Holdings LLC8 US15089QAW42 Celanese US Holdings LLC9 US58013MFV19 McDonald's Corp.10 US67401PAD06 Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp.11 US682680BH51 Oneok Inc. [New]12 US89236TKX27 Toyota Motor Credit Corp.13 XS2667627124 Caterpillar Financial Services Corp.14 US15089QAY08 Celanese US Holdings LLC15 IE000LH4DDC2 Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF16 XS2637077020 WisdomTree CAC 40 3x Daily Leveraged17 XS2637077533 WisdomTree CAC 40 3x Daily Short18 XS2637076568 WisdomTree EURO STOXX Banks 3x Daily Short