Australian hydrogen specialist Hysata says it will install a 5 MW electrolyzer unit adjacent at the coal-fired Stanwell Power Station in the state of Queensland, as part of a commercial-scale demonstration of its next generation tech.From pv magazine Australia Hysata, a company spun off rom the University of Wollongong (UOW), has secured more than AUD 23 million ($14.87 million) from the Australian and Queensland governments to fund a project designed to accelerate the development and commercialisation of its "capillary-fed" electrolyzer cell technology. The Australian Renewable Energy Agency ...

