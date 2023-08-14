Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 14, 2023) - Sensor Technologies Corp. (CSE: SENS) (the "Company" or "Sensor") announces that Ms. Maria Diaz has resigned as a director of Sensor. The Company would like to wish Ms. Diaz success in her future endeavors.

Mr. Brian Grieve has been appointed director of Sensor. Mr. Grieve is an experienced IT professional and the founder and Chief Technology Officer of Cloudpipe Inc., a "technology-centric" consulting firm specialized in helping organizations achieve excellence in software quality assurance and software development by applying its thought leadership, a dedicated workforce, and innovative technology solutions. Mr. Grieve has over 30 years of proven expertise in systems analysis, showcasing an unparalleled ability to unravel intricate technical and operational challenges swiftly. He possesses a Master of Business Administration from MIT Sloan School of Management, specializing in Artificial Intelligence and Business Strategy, a Bachelor of Commerce, Information Technology and a Bachelor of Applied Science (B.A.Sc.) in Computer Science with a minor in Physics.

