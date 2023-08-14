Sidney Resources Corp.: Sidney Resources Corporation Announces a Geological Assessment of Ongoing Development and a Major Discovery at The Lucky Ben Project

COEUR D' ALENE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2023 / Sidney Resources Corporation (OTC PINK:SDRC) is pleased to announce it has expanded the geological assessment of the Lucky Ben Gold Project and Steve Dobson, geologist at Western Frontier has spent the past two weeks collecting samples and studying the claims and Warren area. The Lucky Ben Project consists of three private patented claims, five unpatented claims, and nine neighboring claims to the lease property and claims. The property and claims are located north of McCall, Idaho, in the renowned Warren Mining District. Significant progress has been made in Lucky Ben's development over the course of the previous five years, which has allowed it to reach its current state.

Steve Dobson, the Geologist for Western Frontier, had this to say about the progress at Lucky Ben:

"Based upon what I have studied on the claims under Sidney Resources and the geology of the area, I believe Sidney has the potential with Western Frontier to turn this into a very substantial gold and silver mining operation for the region.

I believe Sidney Resources is on a significant system and I believe this is an extremely significant gold bearing structure. It appears the strike length for the Lucky Ben vein alone exceeds a length of over 10,000 feet and the depth could reach well beyond the previously believed depth of 800 feet.

Everything I have observed is positive and confirms the history of the area. I would not change a single thing in their mining plan of operations. Absolutely do not conduct a surface drill program. Get on the vein as they plan and go after it.

We also located two additional veins on Sidney's claims that run parallel to the Lucky Ben. One vein was 6 feet wide, and the second vein was 8 feet wide. These can be accessed and mined from the Lucky Ben tunnel. We did extensive sampling and mapping of these vein structures and of the ore stockpiles. I believe today's efforts will result in great news for Sidney Resources when the assay reports come back.

I am excited to be a part of the project and we are working hard to finalize a plan to be able to continue operations during the winter by running the new mill Sidney is preparing to move on location once the mill building is completed and to continue underground operations."

In the days to come, Sidney Resources will make significant efforts to expedite the construction of the mill building in order to sustain activities during the winter season. Additionally, we aim to initiate the process of modeling for estimating production. We estimate as much as 1200 tons of development rock will be sampled and run through the mill. This endeavor serves as a test case to precisely ascertain the impact of nuggets on assay findings. The focus was directed towards the ore deposit we believe is situated beneath the initial stope that had been previously mined. This study aims to evaluate the efficacy of modeling techniques using assays. By employing this methodology, the company may assess the accuracy of estimates within a well-defined area and devise optimal strategies to incorporate the nugget effect observed in the assays. All anticipated operations at Lucky Ben will be conducted on private property, and the approval process for small-scale production is currently ongoing.

