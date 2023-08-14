GoDaddy: Growing Through Work-Life Balance: Meet Sadbhavana Bhardwaj

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2023 / GoDaddy



Tell us a little bit about yourself and what led you to join GoDaddy.

I'm Sadbhavana and I work as a Software Engineer on the UIP team. I originally applied for GoDaddy through social media, as I knew that it was a well-established and globally recognised company in web hosting. I went through three rounds of interviews and really liked my interaction with the interviewers. They provided information about the culture and the kind of work the company was doing.

What makes GoDaddy different from any other company in India?

The tech work stack at GoDaddy is really good. As part of the UIP team, we work on the latest technology and tools, which allows us to pick up new skills. The Tech leads are highly talented, and working with them gives broad exposure to different technologies and systems. Our manager is very encouraging and provides us plenty of time to deliver tasks to the best of our abilities.

What does work-life balance mean for you?

To me, work-life balance means that I have flexible working hours that support my mental health, all while allowing time for my loved ones.

Being an individual in the early phase of my career, I want to work for an organisation that helps me learn and grow in my career, while still allowing time to spend on personal activities. GoDaddy gives just that! On my team, we have a hybrid work model that allows for flexible working hours. Other teams are fully remote. Our managers are very understanding and co-operative of work-life balance.

What's your motto or personal mantra?

My personal mantra is - "Nobody can defeat you until you defeat yourself."

Another one that I always keep in mind - "Life is 10% what happens to you and 90% how you react."

What do you enjoy doing outside of work?

Outside of work, I love watching anime and k-drama!

