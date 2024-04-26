GoDaddy Small Business LinkedIn Group To Host Small Business Week Events From April 29 to May 3

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2024 / GoDaddy:

This year, our GoDaddy Small Business LinkedIn Group is proud to host a series of events to celebrate Small Business Week from April 29th to May 3rd, 2024.

We've assembled a stellar lineup of industry veterans and thought leaders from our community who will share valuable insights on diverse topics. Meet like-minded professionals, learn from your peers, and take your business to the next level.

Community Sessions & Speakers

From April 30th to May 3rd, join us for an unforgettable gathering of business gurus and innovators.

Building Your Social Media Presence

Monday, April 29th - 2pm CST

This presentation will cover the basics small business owners need to know when developing their social media strategies. Jonathan will share tips, tricks and tactics to help you learn how to turn followers into a community and how to make the most of your time online.

Jonathan Graziano, Marketing Manager, Content Creator & Writer

Jonathan Graziano is a communications professional with over 10 years of experience helping companies small and large thrive on social media. He has built out his own following on social media, amassing a follower base of 4.6 million across platforms. He is a #1 New York Times selling author and the 24 hour/day assistant to his 4-year-old pug, Milton.

Diversity in Business

Tuesday, April 30th - 9am CST

Our speaker, Johnny Romero, will enlighten us on the power of diversity in business.

Johnny Romero, CMI Spanish

Founder/Owner of InterSys, LLC and Co-Founder of The J3 Collaboration Project. Certified Medical Interpreter (CMI-Spanish), Licensed trainer of Bridging the Gap (BTG) Medical Interpreter Training. Host of "Tuned In" with InterSys Vlog series, podcaster, and blogger.

Generative AI for Small Businesses

Tuesday, April 30th - 2pm CST

Tech wizard Alycia Leno will unravel the mysteries of Generative AI for small businesses at 2 PM CST.

Alycia Leno, Director of Content Marketing

Alycia is the Director of Content & Education at GoDaddy. She specializes in SEO, website security, WordPress, and content marketing. She advocates for ethical marketing and enjoys learning about users though research and experimentation. Alycia is interested in new technology, privacy, and wellness.

From Scratch - Building a Business

Wednesday, May 1st - 9am CST

During this session, we will discuss taking your idea from concept to reality through community. Adam will share his story and the journey that led him from just an idea to creating a concept called CLARAfi and how community gave him the confidence to bring it to life.

Adam Griggs, CEO of CLARAfi

Co-Founder of CLARAfi.io a communication platform for small business owners to build and leverage trust PROACTIVELY with their advisors through simplified and powerful tools.

Proven Strategies for Better Business Outcomes

Wednesday, May 1st - 2pm CST

At 2 PM CST, growth strategist Patrick Kagan will share his proven strategies on how to create better business outcomes for small businesses, startups, and entrepreneurs.

Patrick Kagan, PK Solutions Group

Patrick Kagan is an internationally renowned author, podcast host, blog author, and motivational speaker.

Patrick is known for his unique ability for making inspiration practical, and making strategy tactical.

From Idea to Reality: A Roadmap to Starting Your Own Business

Thursday, May 2nd - 9am CST

Web guru Yudu Gray Jr. will guide us on how to start a website at 9 AM CST.

Yudu Gray Jr., Co-CEO of 24/7Artists

Yudu Gray Jr. is an experienced entrepreneur who has built thousands of websites for artists and creatives. His agency 24/7 Artist has lead many workshops and courses for entrepreneurs. You can see a preview in the Building Your First Website course on our YouTube channel.

From Idea to Reality: The Path to Business Success

Thursday, May 2nd - 2pm CST

Branding expert Marsha Lynn-Hudson will reveal the secrets of from idea to reality at 2 PM CST.

Marsha Lynn-Hudson, Founder & CEO of Hudson Enterprises and Consulting

Marsha helps coaches, speakers and female entrepreneurs build a brand presence, lead with impact & grow their business online with digital marketing strategies. She has helped hundreds of entrepreneurs, businesses with online marketing and their business goals since 2015.

How to Build a 'Big' Small Business

Friday, May 3rd - 9am CST

Tune in at 9 AM CST as Amy Benicewicz shares her experience how to build a big small business.

Amy Benicewicz - President, LBDigital

Amy started out as a mathematics and accounting geek, working for banks, CPA firms, and CPG companies. Over the years Amy has developed many business strategies and skills and is always learning and developing her personal growth.

We encourage you to join our community and engage with other members during small business week. Whether you're looking for advice, or have tips to share of your own - we look forward to having you!

