Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 07.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
+56,25% in 5 Tagen: Genialer Schachzug - diese Übernahme verändert alles
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14QAF | ISIN: US3802371076 | Ticker-Symbol: 38D
Tradegate
06.05.24
19:13 Uhr
118,00 Euro
+3,00
+2,61 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
GODADDY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GODADDY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
118,00120,0006.05.
119,00120,0006.05.
ACCESSWIRE
07.05.2024 | 01:02
136 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Entrepreneurs Build Confidence with GoDaddy Mindset Guide

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2024 / GoDaddy

GoDaddy study reveals valuable mindset advice for aspiring entrepreneurs

TEMPE, Ariz., May 6, 2024 /3BL/ - For individuals seeking to start a business, imposter syndrome and other confidence-sapping pitfalls can be important contributors to success or failure, according to findings in The Ultimate Guide to the Entrepreneurial Mindset, an informational resource published today by GoDaddy.

The findings in the guide follow a recent survey of 1,000 aspiring business owners who have yet to launch a successful venture. It also includes original material researched and written by self-employed contributors, as well as real-life stories from established entrepreneurs who confronted and overcame challenges identified in the Guide. This resource covers:

  • Building confidence
  • Developing resilience and perseverance
  • Mastering time management
  • Cultivating a growth mindset
  • Progress over perfectionism
  • Building a support network
  • Maintaining motivation and focus

For example, individuals who have yet to launch their venture - because they can't shift focus from the granular details to the bigger picture - might benefit from the section on progress over perfectionism.

Publication of the Guide comes alongside the recent release of GoDaddy Airo, an AI-powered experience that helps entrepreneurs take an idea and transform it into a business - complete with a name, logo, web presence and much more in mere minutes.

With GoDaddy Airo addressing many of the technical challenges associated with launching a successful business, The Ultimate Guide to the Entrepreneurial Mindset intends to help aspiring business owners overcome fears and any remaining non-technical challenges.

About GoDaddy
GoDaddy helps millions of entrepreneurs globally start, grow, and scale their businesses. People come to GoDaddy to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers, sell their products and services, and accept payments online and in person. GoDaddy's easy-to-use tools help microbusiness owners manage everything in one place, and its expert guides are available to provide assistance 24/7. To learn more about the company, visit www.GoDaddy.com.


View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from GoDaddy on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: GoDaddy
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/godaddy
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: GoDaddy



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Lithium vs. Palladium - Zwei Rohstoff-Chancen traden
In diesem kostenfreien PDF-Report zeigt Experte Carsten Stork interessante Hintergründe zu den beiden Rohstoffen inkl. . Zudem gibt er Ihnen konkrete Produkte zum Nachhandeln an die Hand, inkl. WKNs.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.