T-Mobile: Facing a Digital Divide, Student Success Requires Connectivity and Access to Technology

By Kiesha King

Originally published by the Solutions Studio team on edsurge.com

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2023 / The pandemic highlighted the disparities in internet access among students from different socioeconomic backgrounds and the urgent need to address these inequalities. It also sparked a broader conversation about the importance of digital equity and the need for universal access to technology and the internet. These two realities increased momentum and focus on initiatives to bridge the digital divide - initiatives like Project 10Million.

In 2020, T-Mobile launched Project 10Million, a $10.7 billion commitment to bridge the digital divide by providing free internet and Wi-Fi hotspots for five years to disadvantaged K-12 students.

Continue reading here

Image courtesy of EdSurge

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from T-Mobile on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: T-Mobile

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/t-mobile

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: T-Mobile

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/774005/Facing-a-Digital-Divide-Student-Success-Requires-Connectivity-and-Access-to-Technology