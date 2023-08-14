

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Beer remains American drinkers' alcoholic beverage of choice, a recent Gallup Poll shows.



Thirty seven percent of drinkers say they drink beer most often, while 31 percent prefer liquor and 29 percent favor wine.



Although it continues to hold on to the top spot, beer is less dominant now than at points in the 1990s and early 2000s, when close to half said it was their preferred alcoholic beverage.



The 31 percent of drinkers who currently say liquor is their favorite alcoholic drink is the highest on record.



Drinkers' alcoholic beverage of choice varies based on their gender, age, education and income level, according to the poll.



Men are more than twice as likely as women to say they drink beer most often, and women are about three times as likely as men to say wine is their most common beverage.



Younger drinkers prefer beer and liquor, while older drinkers favor beer and wine.



Sixty two percent of U.S. adults drink alcohol while the rest abstain completely, the poll, tracking Americans' drinking habits, has found.



Americans' drinking habits are relatively steady, with more than three in five saying they consume alcohol and about one in five drinkers admitting to overindulging sometimes, say Gallup's July 3-27 Consumption Habits poll.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken