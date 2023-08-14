Iberdrola has started filling the reservoir for the Alto Tâmega reservoir, which is part of the largest pumped hydroelectric storage project in Portugal.From pv magazine Spain Iberdrola has started the filling process for the Alto Tâmega reservoir, a significant part of Portugal's largest pumped hydroelectric storage installation. This project includes Alto Tâmega, which has a capacity of 160 MW, alongside Gouvães, an 880 MW pumped storage plant, and the 118 MW Daivões section. All three facilities have been operational since 2022. The completion of the Alto Tâmega dome dam - characterized by ...

