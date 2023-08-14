

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - QuickLogic Corporation (QUIK) released Loss for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at -$2.27 million, or -$0.17 per share. This compares with -$1.23 million, or -$0.09 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, QuickLogic Corporation reported adjusted earnings of -$1.68 million or -$0.12 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 29.3% to $2.92 million from $4.13 million last year.



QuickLogic Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): -$2.27 Mln. vs. -$1.23 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$0.17 vs. -$0.09 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $2.92 Mln vs. $4.13 Mln last year.



