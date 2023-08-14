

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Plus Therapeutics Inc. (PSTV) reported Loss for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at -$1.48 million, or -$0.59 per share. This compares with -$5.28 million, or -$3.56 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Plus Therapeutics Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): -$1.48 Mln. vs. -$5.28 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$0.59 vs. -$3.56 last year.



