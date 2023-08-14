WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Spark Networks SE (LOV) Monday reported second-quarter net loss of $26.9 million, compared to $8.8 million in the second quarter of 2022.
Revenue was $41.2 million, compared to $48.0 million in the second quarter of 2022.
Colleen Birdnow Brown, Interim CEO of Spark Networks, said: 'As we have previously reported, Spark has embarked on a transformational plan intended to drive the Company forward with revenue growth as well as improved margins, Adjusted EBITDA and cash flow.
