

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Primeenergy Corp. (PRNG) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $10.09 million, or $3.82 per share. This compares with $10.98 million, or $4.02 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 16.6% to $29.61 million from $35.49 million last year.



Primeenergy Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $10.09 Mln. vs. $10.98 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.82 vs. $4.02 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $29.61 Mln vs. $35.49 Mln last year.



