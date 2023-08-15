

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - German-based international real estate investment company Deutsche EuroShop AG (DUSCF.PK) reported that its funds from operations for the first half of 2023 rose to 87.5 million euros from 66.7 million euros in the previous year.



But consolidated profit for the period was 37.1 million euros down from 46.2 million euros last year.



Revenue for the period grew to 135.4 million euros from 105.7 million euros in the prior year.



The company raised its FFO per share forecast for the 2023 financial year to a range of 2.08 euros to 2.18 euros from the prior outlook of 2.00 euros to 2.10 euros.



For the Annual General Meeting scheduled for 29 August 2023, the Executive Board and Supervisory Board of Deutsche EuroShop have proposed the distribution of a dividend for financial year 2022 of just under 191.2 million euros, or 2.50 euros per share.



