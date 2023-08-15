

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Financial services provider Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) Tuesday reported profit before tax of 324 million pounds for the first half of the year, significantly lower than 697 million pounds in the comparable period last year.



This was primarily due to change in investment contract liabilities in the latest 6-month period of loss of 8.208 billion pounds, compared with earnings of 62.297 billion pounds in the previous year.



Net profit declined to 316 million pounds or 5.04p per share from 575 million pounds or 9.16p per share a year ago.



Insurance revenue, however, increased to 4.647 billion pounds from 4.234 billion pounds in the previous-year period.



The company has declared an interim dividend of 5.71 pence per share, and will be paid on September 26.



