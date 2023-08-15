

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Witan Investment Trust Plc (WTAN.L) reported that its profit attributable to equity shareholders of the parent company for the half year ended 30 June 2023 was 123.22 million pounds or 18.51 pence per share compared to a loss of 327.29 million pounds or 45.24 pence per share in the previous year.



Profit before taxation was 124.41 million pounds compared to a loss of 326.52 million pounds in the prior year.



Total income was 135.51 million pounds compared to a negative 316.52 million pounds last year.



The company has declared a second interim dividend of 1.45 pence per ordinary share compared to 1.40 pence per share paid last year. The dividend will be payable on 15 September 2023 to shareholders registered on 25 August 2023. The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 24 August 2023.



