

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - The Carlsberg Group (CABGY.PK) reported 0.8% organic volume growth, organic revenue growth of 11.2% and organic operating profit growth of 5.2% in the first half of 2023. The first half interim financial statement will be published on 16 August.



For 2023, the company now expects organic growth in operating profit of 4% to 7%. The new outlook replaces the previous guidance for organic operating profit development of between a decline of 2% to an increase of 5%.



The Carlsberg Group will launch a new quarterly 1 billion Danish kroner share buy-back on Wednesday.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken