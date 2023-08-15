

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - RTX Corp. (RTX), a maker of defense equipment and systems, said on Tuesday that its business, Collins Aerospace, has bagged a $24 million contract for the production and delivery of electric generators with containers to the U.S. Armay.



These electric generators will be supplied to the U.S. Army Anniston Depot in support of the U.S. Army's Abrams M1A2 Main Battle Tank.



The contract serves as part of the Army's System Enhanced Package version 3 or SEPv3 to improve the M1A2's performance and extend its service life.



'With its increased power, the electric generator helps improve the M1A2's survivability by enabling the addition of advanced systems, such as laser warning receivers and radio jamming capabilities,' the company said in a statement.



To date, Collins has delivered 800 electric generators to support the SEPv3 program.



