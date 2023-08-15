

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's industrial production decreased for the sixth straight month in June, as initially estimated, the latest figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.



The volume of industrial production fell 3.8 percent year-over-year in June, slower than the 6.7 percent decrease in the prior month.



Production dropped in the majority of the manufacturing subsections, while production volume grew in the largest weight-carrying manufacture of transport equipment and that of electrical equipment, the agency said.



On a monthly basis, industrial production slid 0.9 percent in June, following a 1.8 percent rebound in the previous month, as estimated.



On a working-day-adjusted basis, industrial output contracted 6.1 percent annually in June versus a 4.5 percent fall a month ago.



