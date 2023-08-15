

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart Plus is doubling its fuel discount as well as adding thousands of Exxon and Mobil stations as the retailer's subscription service improves customers' perks, just in time for the busy travel holiday weekend.



The retailer is joining forces with Exxon Mobil to double the discount Walmart+ members currently receive at Exxon and Mobil stations nationwide, from 10 cents to 20 cents off every gallon of gas. The 2x discount will begin August 15 at about 12,000 participating stations and will continue to pump savings into members' wallets through September 15.



'We know that fuel savings is a huge benefit for our Walmart+ members, one that really adds up,' said Venessa Yates, SVP and general manager of Walmart+. 'As gas prices have fluctuated over the last few months, we wanted to do something special to give our members a break, whether they're hitting the road for the holiday, or just getting back into the busy back-to-school shuttling season.'



Last year, Walmart+ expanded the footprint of its savings benefit sixfold with the addition of about 12,000 Exxon and Mobil stations nationwide. Since that time, Walmart+ members have benefitted from millions of dollars collectively in fuel savings alone.



